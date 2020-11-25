India Post News Paper

Cyclone Nivar likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal by midnight or early hours of Nov 26

November 25
10:46 2020
CHENNAI: Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight of Wednesday and early hours of November 26, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). Earlier at 2.30 AM, Cyclone Nivar moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph and lay centred in southwest Bay of Bengal, said IMD.

Meanwhile, rains lashed Chennai as Cyclone Nivar lay 350 km South-East of Chennai moving North-West. “While crossing wind speed likely to touch 145 kmph,” said the Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai. Meenambakkam in Chennai received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 AM yesterday to 5.30 AM today, as per India Meteorological Department.

In view of cyclonic storm Nivar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting earlier on Tuesday through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and Secretaries of different ministries. Gauba said that our aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of life, damage is minimum and normalcy is restored in power, telecom and other important sectors in the shortest possible time.

The chief secretaries informed the NCMC about their preparedness. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra briefed the committee about the latest situation of Nivar cyclone. NDRF DG informed about the preparedness to meet the situation in next three days and said that 30 teams of NDRF have so far been deployed and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

The chief secretaries informed the NCMC about their preparedness, while the IMD DG briefed the committee about the latest situation of the cyclone. “The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG also informed the meeting about the preparedness to meet the situation in the next three days. As many as 30 teams of the NDRF have so far been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby,” an official release of Ministry of Earth Science read.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people in coastal areas are also being evacuated to shelter houses.

Meanwhile, IndiGo flights to or from the southern region, mainly Chennai, have been disrupted. “A total of 49 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26. We are accommodating passengers on next available flights at no additional charges, waiving off cancellation fee and refunding full ticket amount,” Indigo said in a statement. (ANI) 

