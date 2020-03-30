Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Dalai Lama applauds India’s efforts on tackling pandemic

Dalai Lama applauds India’s efforts on tackling pandemic
March 30
16:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dalai Lama applauds India's efforts on tackling pandemicNEW DELHI: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed admiration and gratitude for the steps taken by the Indian government to meet the challenges arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, we are passing through an exceptionally difficult time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Dalai Lama said in a message.

“In addition to this, further problems confront humanity such as extreme climate change. I would like to take this opportunity to express my admiration and gratitude to governments across the world, including the Government of India, for the steps they are taking to meet these challenges”, he added.

“In particular, I appreciate initiative India has taken with other SAARC countries to set up an emergency fund and an electronic platform to exchange information, knowledge and expertise to tackle the spread of Covid-19. This will serve as a model for dealing with such crises in future as well,” Dalai Lama said.

He added that the ancient Indian tradition describes the creation, abiding and destruction of worlds over time. “Among the causes of such destruction are armed conflict and disease, which seems to accord with what we are experiencing today. However, despite the enormous challenges we face, living beings, including humans, have shown a remarkable ability to survive,” he added.

“I understand that as a result of the necessary lockdowns across the world, many people are facing tremendous hardship due to a loss of livelihood. For those with no stable income life is a daily struggle for survival. I earnestly appeal to all concerned to do everything possible to care for the vulnerable members of our communities,” said Dalai Lama asking people to help those in distress.

The Dalai Lama also sought to ask people not to feel anxious and do what is possible. “No matter how difficult the situation may be, we should employ science and human ingenuity with determination and courage to overcome the problems that confront us. Faced with threats to our health and well-being, it is natural to feel anxiety and fear. Nevertheless, I take great solace in the following wise advice to examine the problems before us: If there is something to be done—do it, without any need to worry; if there’s nothing to be done, worrying about it further will not help,” he added in his message.

“With heartfelt feelings of concern for my brothers and sisters around the world who are passing through these difficult times, I pray for an early end to this pandemic so that your peace and happiness may soon be restored,” the Dalai Lama said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Doordarshan all set to bring back iconic shows like 'Shaktimaan' & 'Chanakya' during #lockdown
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 4:41 pm

RT @sportstarweb: 🚨JUST IN Tokyo to host the postponed Olympics from July 23 to August 8 2021. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2021
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

Stuck in LA, Soundarya Sharma raises funds for Indian community - https://t.co/jzIV2QICzm Get your news featured u… https://t.co/nDgbs2MCWY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

ICICI Lombard, #BharatPe plan ... - https://t.co/umoDyEo17K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Coronavirus… https://t.co/jcTcNtS1vH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 10:59 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.