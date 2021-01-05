India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Dalai Lama congratulates Pelosi on 4th term as US Speaker

Dalai Lama congratulates Pelosi on 4th term as US Speaker
January 05
16:15 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHARMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has congratulated Nancy Pelosi on securing a fourth term as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

He also wished her a Happy New Year.

“I have no doubt,” he wrote, “that as Speaker of the House, you will continue to play a crucial role in advancing the hopes and aspirations of the people of the United States, while also helping to shape a more peaceful and harmonious world.

“As always, I would like to express my deep respect and gratitude to you for your firm and ongoing support for the Tibetan people, as well as the personal friendship you have shown me,” His Holiness wrote. In conclusion, he offered his prayers and good wishes.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Dalai Lama congratulates Pelosi on ... - https://t.co/7n1RjYOXuI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DalaiLama #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:45 am

    SII, Bharat Biotech bury the hatchet - https://t.co/x4Pryui696 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AdarPoonawala #AnthonyFauci #BharatBiotech #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:38 am

    India has increased speed, scale ... - https://t.co/ZsRG2n3m3G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #DailyCasesIndia #DevelopmentSpeed #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaDevelopmentSpeed #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:34 am

    India's CEC not visiting #Kazakhstan ... - https://t.co/4Oqu8TPCR0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiasChiefElectionCommissioner #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.