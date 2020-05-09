Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Dalai Lama to reach out to followers online

Dalai Lama to reach out to followers online
May 09
11:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHARAMSHALA: Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the arrival of his followers and admirers in this Himalayan hill town to experience the teachings of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, his office has devised a way to reach out to them through webcast.

His private office here said on Friday that at the request of individuals and groups from around the world, the spiritual leader agreed to give a two-day teachings from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. on May 16 and 17. “His Holiness has also been requested to provide general advice appropriate to these challenging times,” the office said in a statement.

Those interested can watch the live webcast of the teachings and listen to them in Tibetan, English, Chinese and other languages on the official websites and Facebook pages of the Dalai Lama. More young Indians are annually arriving here for the teachings and sermons of the Dalai Lama.

His teachings on ethics, non-violence, peace and religious harmony have made him one of the most popular and revered figures. Some people come here in search of Tibetan culture and spiritual sustenance. The spiritual guru’s teachings are free and open to the public.

The teaching sessions are held at the request of followers and devotees, mostly Westerners and Asians. The Dalai Lama teaches in Tibetan, and there are simultaneous translations in English, Hindi, Chinese and Russian for the participants.

In a message across the world celebrating Buddha Purnima on Thursday, the Dalai Lama said: “We need to promote inter-religious understanding by underlining the fact that all religions promote the happiness of all people. “Also, at a time when serious crises confront the world, when we face threats to our health and we feel saddened about the family and friends we have lost, we must focus on what unites us as members of one human family.

“Accordingly, we need to reach out to each other with compassion, for it is only by coming together in a coordinated, global effort that we will meet the unprecedented challenges we face.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Relief for NRIs and foreign ... - https://t.co/BLm24Tb5W2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #California… https://t.co/u9CDS1jUsR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:48 am

Indian-American appointed to ... - https://t.co/fBc7HHX4Uj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/M7NHpUDAZC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:46 am

European Commission proposes to extend entry ban to #EU until ... - https://t.co/Yk43QnBNG2 Get your news featured… https://t.co/pMZ6Fg3xJR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:44 am

#California #Freeway closed after knife-wielding man shot dead - https://t.co/GFdxyZYHCB Get your news featured us… https://t.co/G3xYu36rNk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:41 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.