Dates for India-US 2+2 meet yet to be decided: MEA

Dates for India-US 2+2 meet yet to be decided: MEA
October 09
10:09 2020
NEW DELHI: The “process of working out mutually convenient dates” for a two-plus-two meeting between India and the US, which is scheduled for later this year, is on, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

However, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, at the weekly briefing here, did not comment on the agenda of the meeting. Earlier in September, the United States and India held bilateral inter-sessional meetings wherein they agreed to further strengthen consultation through US-India-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations.
During the virtual discussion, the US highlighted the importance of India’s status as a major defence partner, growing military-to-military cooperation, and other defence priorities. (ANI)

