Daughters of Gen Bipin Rawat collect ashes of parents, to immerse them in Haridwar

December 11
11:21 2021
NEW DELHI: Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Saturday collected the ashes of their parents from the Brar Square crematorium here on Saturday morning.

The ashes will be immersed in the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand later today.
who died in the Air Force chopper crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday,

Kritika and Tarini, the daughters of General Rawat and Madhulika Rawat collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment this morning. General Bipin Rawat’s daughters Kritika and Tarini performed the last rites of their parents on Friday.

The CDS and his wife were among the 13 persons who were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. (ANI)

 

Tags
Bipin RawatBJPBrigadier Lakhbinder Singh LidderCDSCoimbatoreDefence AdviserHelicopter CrashIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModiOotypoliticalTamil NaduTamil Nadu Helicopter CrashUS Indo-Pacific Command
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

