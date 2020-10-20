India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Days after ban Pakistan restores Tik Tok services

Days after ban Pakistan restores Tik Tok services
October 20
11:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Tik Tok services in Pakistan were restored on Monday with certain conditions, 10 days after a ban was placed on the short video sharing app by telecom regulator for spreading ‘indecent’ content.

Pakistan telecommunication Authorities (PTA) has warned the company that spread of ‘vulgarity’ / ‘indecent’ content and ‘abuse of societal values’ would result in a permanent ban on the app, Dawn reported.
The ban was imposed on October 9 and it has been lifted after an ‘assurance’ regarding effective ‘moderation of content’ by the TikTok management in a virtual meeting, according to the PTA.

Also, PTA chairman retired Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa while briefing the Senate standing committee on information technology on Monday said the TikTok management had claimed that around 25,000 accounts of Pakistani origin and about four million videos have been blocked in three months.

In a statement, the regulator announced that the restoration of TikTok services was strictly subject to the condition that the platform would not be used for the spread of vulgarity / indecent content and that the societal values would not be abused. “PTA will be constrained to permanently block the application in case the said condition is not fulfilled,” added the PTA statement.

In a briefing to the Senate committee on IT, retired Maj Gen Bajwa said TikTok had assured Pakistan of investing around half a million US dollars for the moderation of content. It would be used to employ artificial intelligence (AI) software as well as a human resource in Pakistan for the purpose.

He said the app was taking some steps immediately, as the PTA had been engaged with them regarding content moderation for quite some time.

Meanwhile, TikTok has issued a statement lauding the unblocking of the app in Pakistan.

“We appreciate the PTA’s commitment to ongoing productive dialogue and recognise their care for the digital experience of Pakistani users,” a spokesperson of TikTok said in a statement issued from Singapore through their media agency. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Army Vice Chief meets US ... - https://t.co/q0UgXZboEs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DonaldTrump #GeneralSKSaini #HardestHitCOuntry #IndianArmyViceChief #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:31 pm

    Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn't, ... - https://t.co/Vu70JqTb2a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:28 pm

    @narendramodi: Sharing a message with my fellow Indians. https://t.co/tNsiPuEUP3
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 12:43 pm

    Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even ... - https://t.co/bsLvFWyIaH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #ApologizeKamalNath #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #HarsimratKaurBadal #ImartiDevi #India #Item #KamalAth #Kejriwal #Political #PunjabGovt
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 11:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.