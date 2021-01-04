India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Days after being hacked, Farah Khan’s Twitter account restored

January 04
11:04 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Almost a week after announcing that her Twitter account has been hacked, filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her account has been restored.

She made the announcement through a tweet where she is seen thanking Twitter India and its entertainment vertical partner for reinstating her Twitter handle.
“Thank you @cherylanncouto @TwitterIndia for reinstating my Twitter handle after it was hacked and deleted,” she tweeted.

The 55-years-old actor also went on to thank her fellow filmmaker Karan Johar and Maharashra’s cybersecurity wing Maharashtra Cyber. “Special thanks to @karanjohar @siddharthkadam for facilitating this.. also @MahaCyber1 for being so helpful. Be vigilant people,” Khan tweeted.

The ‘Om Shanti Om’ filmmaker had earlier last week announced on her Instagram account that her Twitter handle had been hacked. Although her Twitter handle has been restored now, it has not yet regained the blue tick which marks the verified status. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Days after being hacked, Farah Khan's ... - https://t.co/gKXR5XW4G4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #FarahKhan #FarahKhansTwitterAccount #FilmmakerFarahKhan #Hollywood #Movies #ShirishKunder #TwitterHacked
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:34 am

    Equity indices trade strong, #Sensex ... - https://t.co/NabNnvvPbc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AsianPaints #BajajAuto #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #HeroMotoCorp #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:32 am

    Those who fired upon 'bhakts' are now ... - https://t.co/C593Ps3cHx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhya #ChampatRai #CrowdFunding #DonateForRamTemple #GrandRamTemple #India #MakarSakranti #Political #RamJanmbhoomi #RamMandir #RamTemple #RamTempleProject
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:28 am

    Pelosi re-elected as US House ... - https://t.co/SkGtvmPFMU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:24 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.