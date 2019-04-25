Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Days of lantern are over in Bihar,says Modi in veiled dig at Lalu

Days of lantern are over in Bihar,says Modi in veiled dig at Lalu
April 25
16:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DARBHANGA (BIHAR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a veiled attack on the opposition RJD in Bihar remarking that with electricity having reached all corners of the state, the days of lantern poll symbol of Lalu Prasads party were over.

At an election rally here, the prime minister congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for making the same possible and also claimed that electricity situation has seen a remarkable improvement in Jammu and Kashmir after it came under Governors rule.

“These lalten wallahs too could have brought electricity to the homes of the people while they were in power. But they were busy lighting up their own clan. Somebody was building a farm house, somebody was constructing a mall, somebody making money through railway tenders”, Modi said in an obvious dig at the IRCTC scam which pertains to the period while Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister.

His wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and son Tejashwi Yadav are among those named as co-accused in the case and a number of their alleged benami properties in Patna and the NCR region have been seized by investigating agencies in course of probe.

The PM was referring to power situation in Bihar during the 15-year rule of RJD (from 1990 to 2005) and now under NDA, when all the households in the state have been provided electricity connection by the end of last year.

Donning a Mithila paag (headgear), Modi began his 25-minute-long speech with a few sentences in Maithili wherein he recalled the regions glorious past which produced luminaries like King Janaka and poet Vidyapati.

He also promised that during his next stint in power measures would be taken to give a boost to fisheries and makhana (fox nuts) for which there was immense potential in the Mithila region.

In an apparent reference to local RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who had said a few days ago that he could not recite Vande Mataram because of his monotheistic religious beliefs though he had no problem with saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai, The Prime Minister quipped should not such people be made to forfeit their deposits.

Siddiqui is locked in a straight contest with BJPs Gopal Ji Thakur in Darbhanga. Thakur has replaced two term BJP MP Kirti Azad, who has switched sides to Congress, which has fielded him from Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, speaking at the same rally Nitish Kumar criticized the Congress promise of waiver of farmers loans saying it betrayed a lack of understanding of the problems faced by those involved in agriculture and lauded the Modi governments Pradhan Mantri Krishan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which provides an annual assistance of Rs 6,000 to all poor farmers.

It seems they are under the impression that all farmers take loans. This is not the case. But the fact is they all face problems meeting the expenses involved in getting inputs for cultivation. And that is where the Prime Ministers scheme works, Kumar said.

He also thanked Modi for helping the state maintain a rapid growth rate and lauded him for raising the prestige of the country on the global stage. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.