Voice of Bay Area winners Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service After an exciting season that witnessed a battle between the Bay Area’s most talented singers, Voice of Bay area 2022 has ended with a...

WETA celebrates Mother’s day at Milpitas Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Women Empowerment Telugu Association, a global Women empowerment organization celebrated Mother’s day event on May 14 at University of SIliconAndhra, Milpitas. The event was...

KKNC ushers in the new-year with its outdoor â€˜Yugadi Sambhramaâ€™ India Post News Service On Sunday, Apr 24, 2022, Fremontâ€™s Smith Center Amphitheater shed its recent placid demeanor to come alive with color, music, and activity. That day, Kannada Koota...

California Offers $10k to College Students for a Year of Public Service Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Launched by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the #CaliforniansforAll College Corps will award some 6,500 low-income college students â€“ including undocumented AB 540 students —...

Starbucks urged to stop charging extra for plant-based milk alternatives India Post News Service CHICAGO: A multi-faith coalition of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish leaders urged Starbucks Coffee Company; world’s largest coffee chain; to immediately stop charging extra for plant-based milk...

The Impact of a Post-Roe World on Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Women Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service AAPI Women have largely remained invisible in the divisive fight over abortion rights. The Supreme Court is preparing to release its opinion on the...

DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ film scrapped by Warner Bros WASHINGTON: The planned ‘Wonder Twins’ live-action DC movie at HBO Max, which starred KJ Apa and Isabel May in the lead roles, is no longer going forward. According to Variety,...

Lord Shiva exists in each and every particle in Kashi: Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi row VARANASI: Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that ‘Lord Shiva doesn’t need a structure, he exists in each and every particle in Kashi’. Kangana is...

UN chief urges nations to ‘act urgently’ to end global food insecurity NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday underlined that hunger levels around the world are at “a new high” and made a call for action to fight the current...

Sculptures of gods, Sheshnag like structures found in Gyanvapi Mosque: Advocate Ajay Mishra VARANASI: Several sculptures of gods and goddesses along with other structures related to Hindu belief were seen in the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, said advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was...

IPL 2022: Heartbreak for KKR as De Kock, Mohsin seal last-ball thriller for LSG NAVI MUMBAI: A blistering century by Quinton de Kock and an attacking half-century by KL Rahul saw Lucknow Super Giants defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in a nerve-wracking IPL 2022 match...

Sri Lankan economic crisis brings opportunity for Indian tea industry SILIGURI: Gripped by a severe economic crisis, Sri Lanka, a major player in the global tea market, has not been able to export tea, creating an opportunity for the Indian...

India-Jamaica ties historical and longstanding: Senate President KINGSTON: Tom Tavares-Finson, President of the Senate of Jamaica, on Wednesday welcomed the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s four-day visit to the Caribbean country and said this will help enhance...

US special envoy on Tibetan issues reaches Dharamshala DHARAMSHALA: US special coordinator for Tibetan affairs Uzra Zeya arrived in Dharamshala on Wednesday on a high-level visitation that signifies Washington’s significant support for the Tibetan issue. She received a...

Rajasthani singer Mame Khan scripts history, becomes first folk artist to open Cannes Red Carpet for India CANNES: Led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as part of the official Indian delegation, Rajasthani singer Mame Khan on Tuesday made history by becoming the first folk artist...

Eden Gardens all set to host Qualifier 1, Eliminator matches of IPL 2022 KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is all set to host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches of the cash-rich tournament. The...

Gujarat: Hardik Patel resigns from Congress AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel, who recently expressed discontentment with the state party leadership, on Wednesday resigned from Congress. Taking to Twitter, Patel said, “Today I took...

