India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ film scrapped by Warner Bros

DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ film scrapped by Warner Bros
May 19
12:00 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The planned ‘Wonder Twins’ live-action DC movie at HBO Max, which starred KJ Apa and Isabel May in the lead roles, is no longer going forward.

According to Variety, the news comes just over a month after the lead cast’s announcement. It also arrives in the wake of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger and Discovery boss David Zaslav’s pledge to cut approximately USD 3 billion in costs at the newly merged company. ‘Wonder Twins’ reportedly carried a budget of USD 75 million.
‘Wonder Twins’ follows a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna who hail from the planet Exxor, and have a pet space monkey named Gleek.

The movie was first reported to being under development in February of this year. Warner Bros had hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming ‘Black Adam’, to write and direct ‘Wonder Twins’. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey were to produce the project. Production was supposed to begin this summer in Atlanta, as per Variety. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesDCDC movieDC MoviesEntertainmentHBO MaxHollywoodmoviesWarner BrosWonder Twins
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 20th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.