Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

DCW chief meets Unnao rape survivor at Lucknow hospital, says she should be airlifted to Delhi

DCW chief meets Unnao rape survivor at Lucknow hospital, says she should be airlifted to Delhi
July 29
16:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday met the Unnao rape survivor at a Lucknow hospital where she has been admitted after a road accident, and said she should be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment as she is “critical”.

On Sunday, the woman, who has made rape allegation against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her two aunts and their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet a kin who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail in a separate case, police said.

The car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

While the two aunts died in the accident, the rape survivor and the lawyer received serious injuries and have been admitted to the Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University, police said.

“I met Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and doctors. The doctors told me that the victim and the lawyer are critical and have less chances of survival. Doctors believe that they should be airlifted to the best hospital in Delhi. The family also wants this. I am talking to the hospital. We will shoulder the responsibility,” Maliwal posted on Twitter.

She also claimed that no one from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has visited the woman till now.

Talking to reporters in Lucknow, the DCW chief alleged there was “gundaraj” in the state.

She also said that the victim’s family believes that the turn of events was a “conspiracy” and not an accident, adding that the Commission will fight to ensure that the girl and the family get justice.

Sengar was arrested on April 13 last year and is currently in jail.

“DGP is saying that it was an accident. Come to the hospital, Yogi Adityanath. His MLA post should be taken away. The case should be transferred to Supreme Court and Sengar should be hanged to death within 15 days. If he is let off today, several Nirbhayas of the country will be left disappointed,” Maliwal posted on Twitter, tagging the UP chief minister. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.