India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

DD Uttar Pradesh to broadcast Bhojpuri programmes daily from today

DD Uttar Pradesh to broadcast Bhojpuri programmes daily from today
December 11
11:36 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh will start broadcasting Bhojpuri programmes daily from today.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the Bhojpuri programmes will be telecasted twice — in the morning from 11 am to 11.30 am and 8 pm to 8.30 pm in the evening.
Taking Twitter, Thakur greeted people in the Bhojpuri language.

“It is a very joyful day for us. From December 11 onwards, you can watch programmes in Bhojpuri language on Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh channel from 11 to 11.30 am and from 8 to 8.30 pm every day. Congratulations to all of you,” the union minister said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Bhojpuri Movie IndustryBhojpuri MoviesBhojpuri programmesDD Uttar Pradesh Channel NumberDD Uttar Pradesh liveDD Uttar Pradesh Live TVDD Uttar Pradesh Youtubelifestyle
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 10th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.