Death of Indian industrialist in Dubai was suicide: Police

April 30
16:48 2020
DUBAI: The death of a United Arab Emirates-based Indian industrialist last week was a suicide, Dubai Police has confirmed.

Dubai Police told Gulf news on Wednesday that Joy Arakkal, originally from Kerala, committed suicide on April 23 by jumping from a building in Business Bay. “We received a report about a man plunging to his death from the 14th floor of a friend’s building on Thursday. The businessman committed suicide over financial problems,” Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, director of Bur Dubai Police Station, told Gulf News.

The police ruled out any criminal suspicion behind the suicide and said they were coordinating with the businessman’s family for the repatriation of his body. A UAE Gold Card visa recipient, Arakkal was the managing director of Dubai-headquartered Innova Group of Companies which had diverse businesses, with major focus in the oil sector.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul confirmed to Gulf News that Arakkal’s family was set to fly home with his body after Indian authorities gives them special permission to travel in a chartered air ambulance.

“They have received the NOCs from India. We have taken it up with the UAE MoFAIC (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) for necessary permits from the UAE side,” Vipul added.

