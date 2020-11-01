India Post News Paper

Death toll from earthquake in Western Turkey rises to 49

Death toll from earthquake in Western Turkey rises to 49
November 01
13:20 2020
ANKARA: The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 49 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Sunday.

Previously, 43 fatalities were reported.
“According to the latest information, 49 people died, 896 got injured,” the AFAD said in a statement.

On Friday, a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey and the Greek islands in the part of the Aegean Sea. Turkish seismologists assessed the magnitude at 6.6, while their Greek counterparts said it reached 6.9. (ANI/Sputnik)

