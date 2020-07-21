India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Decision on 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup in next two weeks

Decision on 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup in next two weeks
July 21
11:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AUCKLAND: With the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponing the Men’s T20 World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand Cricket chairperson Greg Barclay has stated that a decision on the 2021 Women’s World Cup will be made in the next two weeks.

“The decision will be made in the next two weeks, it simply has to be because if there is a need to postpone that event then obviously we need to know that sooner rather than later,” Barclay told Radio NZ.

“Likewise, if it is to go ahead then we need to make a final decision so that we can throw all the resources necessary to run a first-class world event in February.”

The 50-over tournament, involving eight teams is scheduled to be run between February 6 and March 7 next year at six venues in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The ICC, having dilly-dallied over the last couple of months, on Monday finally announced that the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barclay, however, said that New Zealand could be the only country in the world capable of hosting major sports events at full stadiums. But he conceded there are a few hurdles to clear before they commit to hosting the tournament next summer.

“How do you get teams travelling around the world, they’ve got to hub through other countries and so what are the implications of that and then getting them through the quarantine restrictions that may be in place and of course all of that comes with a cost and so there are budgetory implications heading into February all of that is surmountable,” he said.

A total of 31 matches will be played in the tournament with New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India the teams qualified. The eight-team round robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #UN offers help to India in dealing with Assam floods - https://t.co/Yv5MijyOAH Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/89dqIWkvGK
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:11 am

    Indian origin CBS TV reporter dies in ... - https://t.co/zKpZLtrrqE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GhGCUAiNi6
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:08 am

    Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ... - https://t.co/ip9lDft2fu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiMalarialDrugâ€¦ https://t.co/spjvyPFcxh
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:05 am

    Cong slams Nadda for 'trolling' ... - https://t.co/1LfIhYmdd0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/26rkgtArN9
    h J R

    - July 21, 2020, 6:02 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.