Deep Sidhu held in connection with Republic Day violence case

Deep Sidhu held in connection with Republic Day violence case
February 09
10:49 2021
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has on Tuesday arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital.

“Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested,” Delhi Police Special Cell said on Tuesday.
The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels – local police, Special Cell and Crime Branch.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

“On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused,” said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI) 

