Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu flag-bearers of PM’s ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’ initiative

October 22
15:43 2019
MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone and shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday were named the ambassadors for ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aims at bringing commendable work done by women across the nation to light ahead of the Diwali festival. The prime minister shared a video on the new campaign underscoring the cause of women empowerment.

“India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. “Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi,” the PM wrote on Twitter. Deepika and Sindhu registered their support for the campaign on the microblogging site.

“This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi,” Deepika wrote as she shared the video. Sindhu said societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride. “I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let’s celebrate womanhood,” she added in the tweet. PTI

