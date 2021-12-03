Omicron: US tightens travel rules amid new cases WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has unveiled stricter Covid-19 travel rules as the US confirmed a handful of cases of the Omicron variant from coast to coast. Biden said his plan...

Prepare for Omicron surge, WHO warns Asia-Pacific nations NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday warned that countries in the Asia-Pacific region need to strengthen healthcare services and focus on vaccinating their people, as the Omicron...

Centre clarifies on 3rd wave possibility after Omicron detection NEW DELHI: Omicron cases are increasingly being reported from countries outside of South Africa. India has also reported two cases of Omicron Covid variant and is likely to spread to...

India’s policy on Taiwan clear, consistent, MEA informs Rajya Sabha NEW DELHI: India’s policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent and it is focused on promoting interactions in areas of trade, investment and tourism among others, said Minister of State...

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala joins Congress CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party on Friday in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state...

INSACOG calls for COVID vaccine booster dose to those at-risk, above 40 years NEW DELHI: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has called for the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for those who are above 40 years of age and at-risk...

Jamie Dornan to recieve honour at Oscar Wilde Awards WASHINGTON: Northern Ireland-born actor Jamie Dornan will be joining his ‘Belfast’ director Kenneth Branagh on March 24, when both will be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica,...

Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor dazzle in black outfits MUMBAI: Black is back! Bollywood divas — Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria and Karisma Kapoor are turning heads by embracing the dark shade in their chic ways. The trio took to...

Tony Abbott terms India’s decision to not join RCEP ‘shrewd’ move NEW DELHI: Australian Prime Minister’s Special Trade Envoy Tony Abbott on Friday termed India’s decision to not join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) a “shrewd” move. Explaining himself further during...

Over 138 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre NEW DELHI: Over 138 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to states and union territories so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. As...

COVID: Canada bans travel from Egypt, Nigeria, Malawi amid spread of Omicron strain OTTAWA: Amid the growing concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Canada has added Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria to the ‘travel ban’ list. “We are adding three countries to the...

Delhi govt likely to slash VAT on fuel prices today: Sources NEW DELHI: In the Delhi Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government is likely to decrease VAT on petrol and diesel, informed government sources. “The Delhi government may take the decision...

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders to win 4th title After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final, Chennai Super Kings have won the Indian Premier League for the fourth time. Chennai produced 192-3 from 20 overs,...

Women’s empowerment in UAE highlighted by its envoy NEW DELHI: United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna stressed the importance of Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment while speaking with a group of women facilitated by Sanchita...

Govt will introduce bill on cryptocurrency after Cabinet clears it: Sitharaman NEW DELHI: The government will soon introduce a bill on cryptocurrency after the Cabinet’s approval, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. “This is a risky area and not in...