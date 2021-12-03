India Post News Paper

Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor dazzle in black outfits

December 03
11:09 2021
MUMBAI: Black is back! Bollywood divas — Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria and Karisma Kapoor are turning heads by embracing the dark shade in their chic ways.

The trio took to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures of their glamorous black outfits.
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her outfit of the day — a plain yet chic black saree with a full-sleeved black blouse.

The actor completed her look with gorgeous gold-and-silver earrings. Tara Sutaria shared her red carpet look from ‘Tadap’ screening, wearing a gorgeous black dress with a slit.

Tara wore her hair in a sleek bun and finished her look with a shiny choker necklace and round earrings. Meanwhile, Karisma grabbed eyeballs with a shimmery black dress, paired with ruby red lips.

She tied half of her back and completed her outfit of the day with delicate silver earrings. These stunning black outfits by our Bollywood divas are sure to impress and inspire their fans. (ANI)

