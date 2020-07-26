India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Defence Minister honours Kargil martyrs

Defence Minister honours Kargil martyrs
July 26
11:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday remembered brave soldiers of the armed forces who fought Pakistani troops and intruders during the Kargil War 21 years ago. The minister laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial.

India observed the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 and remembered its brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the nation.

On the occasion, the minister said, “On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in recent history.” This day commemorates the success of Operation Vijay which was launched by the armed forces to recapture Indian territories occupied by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999.

The minister paid gratitude to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and bowed to their families, who despite losing their loved ones, remained steadfast in their support of the national resolve in driving out the enemies from Indian territory. “I am also grateful to those who despite becoming disabled in battle, continue to serve the country in their own ways and have set examples worthy of emulation by the nation,” Singh said.

He also said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed a celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice.

“The unwavering courage and patriotism of our armed forces has ensured that India is safe and secure,” said the minister.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Defence Minister honours ... - https://t.co/LGmAynspTF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BraveSoldiersâ€¦ https://t.co/Gnbah5Gr75
    h J R

    - July 26, 2020, 6:16 am

    #India sees 675 deaths in ... - https://t.co/tAG7g9NeP9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/36r82t337t
    h J R

    - July 26, 2020, 6:09 am

    #India's corona fatality rate down to 2.35% - https://t.co/EZXM0SJxe9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/UsrdJo7sgq
    h J R

    - July 25, 2020, 1:30 pm

    More steps likely to check ... - https://t.co/yTvuA2GcYu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BoycottChinaâ€¦ https://t.co/J02YOPvciQ
    h J R

    - July 25, 2020, 12:06 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.