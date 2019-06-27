Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Defence ministry to look into issue of tax on disability Pension

Defence ministry to look into issue of tax on disability Pension
June 27
16:14 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The issue of tax on a disability pension for military personnel was Thursday raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying his ministry will look into the issue.

As soon as Chowdhury raised the issue during the zero hour, Congress members rushed to the well and raised slogans like “Sena ko nayay do’ (Give justice to Army) and ‘sena ke naam pe vote mangana band karo’ (stop asking votes in the name of Army).

With Congress members creating a ruckus in the House, Speaker Om Birla said they were disturbing new members which were not right.

Chowdhury said new members should be given a chance to speak again and again.

The Congress leader said that in June CBDT came out with a circular which said disability pension will be taxable for military personnel. This, he said, was very sad.

Replying to him, the defence minister said, “I will look into the issue. The ministry is gathering information and will get back with details to the House”.

The defence minister also said that in the last 40 years people were kept in the dark as far as ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) is concerned and were misled “but our government brought it into force”.

Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of disability due to their service receive a separate disability pension.

Sources had earlier said that disability pension will be taxable for military personnel who superannuated under normal circumstances.

Pension will be non-taxable only for those personnel who have retired due to any kind of disability, they had said.

Citing a Finance Ministry circular, dated June 24, the sources had said, “Tax exemption will be available to armed forces personnel who have been invalidated from the service on account of bodily disability attributable to or aggravated by such service and not to personnel who have been retired or superannuated or otherwise.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.