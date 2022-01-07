India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Delay continues in processing standard UK visitor visas: British High Commission in India

Delay continues in processing standard UK visitor visas: British High Commission in India
January 07
13:40 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The British High Commission in India said that standard UK visitors visas continue to experience a substantial delay in processing due to exceptionally high global demand.

It also confirmed that the majority of Super Priority and Priority visa applications are still being assessed within their respective service standards of the end of the next working day or five working days.

Taking to Twitter the High Commission said: “UK Visa Update: Due to extremely high global demand, standard UK visitor visas continue to experience a significant delay in processing. The vast majority of Super Priority visa applications and Priority visa applications are still being assessed within their service standards – end of next working day or five working days respectively.”

Furthermore, the High Commission gave details of the website and also apologized for the inconvenience.

“We are working to process applications as soon as possible. We are unable to offer updates on individual cases. In cases of emergency, please contact https://www.gov.uk/contact-ukvi-inside-outside-uk for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and recognise that facing delays is really difficult for our customers.”, it tweeted.

Considering the high global demand High Commission has said that customers and partners are not required to make any travel-related payments, such as flights or accommodation until they acquire their visa.

“Partners and customers are not required to make any payments linked to travel (such as flights or hotels) until they have received their visa. This is existing travel UK advice but is particularly relevant during the current situation,” the High Commission tweeted. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBritish IndiansCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIUK Visitors Visas
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 07th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.