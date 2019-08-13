Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Delhi airport plans expansion to increase annual passenger capacity

Delhi airport plans expansion to increase annual passenger capacity
August 13
12:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Limited is planning a major infrastructure expansion to increase its annual passenger handling capacity from around 66 million to 100 million by 2022, according to an official statement. The ‘Phase 3A’ infrastructure expansion – which includes the construction of the fourth runway, expansion of T1 apron area and development of dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway – would be completed by June 2022, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in the statement.

“These works, upon completion, would not only increase the passenger handling capacity of the Delhi airport to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in the next three years, but also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA,” the DIAL said.
This means that if required, in the future, the Delhi airport would be able to handle 140 MPPA.

Total Rs 9,800 crore would be the capital expenditure for the Phase 3A expansion plan, said I. Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group.
The GMR Group has 54 per cent stake in DIAL.
DIAL stated that L&T has been entrusted entire engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of Phase 3A.
“The works (under Phase 3A) have begun on all the fronts,” it added.

DIAL said under the proposed plan, the entire T1 apron would be demolished and a new and expanded apron would be constructed to provide a higher capacity layout with 82 stands.
“The new T1 apron, apart from having an increased number of stands, would be equipped with latest technological upgrades, including visual docking guidance system, fuel hydrant system, ground power units, pre-conditioned air,” it added. Under Phase 3A, a flyover would be constructed at the Aerocity metro station junction to reduce travel time from T1 terminal to T3 terminal. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.