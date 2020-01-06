Something went wrong with the connection!

Delhi Assembly polls on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

January 06
16:24 2020
DELHI:  The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

The election is likely to witness a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress.
In the 2015 polls, Arvind Kejriwal had led the AAP to an unprecedented victory with his party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three seats for the BJP. PTI

