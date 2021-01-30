India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter warns of ‘trailer’

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter warns of ‘trailer’
January 30
13:45 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained a CCTV footage showing a car dropping off two persons who walk towards the spot near the Israel Embassy where a minor explosion took place on Friday evening.

The team of investigators from Israel could arrive in New Delhi as early as Saturday to assist Indian agencies in the probe over the blast in which some cars were damaged in the high-security zone of Lutyens’ Delhi. The driver of the vehicle has been traced and sketches of the two people are being prepared. A probe has been initiated to ascertain their involvment in the blast.

A letter has also been recovered from the site of blast that mentions the explosion was just a “trailer”. Sources said that the letter also mentions Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as “martyrs”.

Both were assassinated last year. Soleimani was killed near the Baghdad International Airport in a drone strike ordered by then US President Donald Trump on January 3. Friday’s blast took place 1.4 km from Vijay Chowk, where the President and Prime Minister and other senior members of the government had assembled for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

A high alert has been sounded in the capital and security at the airport and other strategic locations have been intensified.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter ... - https://t.co/Y7ksaDfL8g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BenjaminNetanyahu #BombBlastInDelhi #CCTVFootage #DelhiBlast #DelhiPoliceSpecialCell #India #IsraelDay #IsraelIndiaFriendship #IsraeliEmbassy #Political
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:15 am

    8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins ... - https://t.co/GI4XgiitDX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #8yroldIndianBoy #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #BrightestStudentsInTheWorld #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:10 am

    If peaceful protesting farmers ... - https://t.co/ALI7zaualt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BritishLabourParty #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 7:01 am

    India pre-eminent ... - https://t.co/Uat171x1sF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanSecretaryOfState #American4Hindus #ANtonyBlinken #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 6:25 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.