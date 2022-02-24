India Post News Paper

Delhi Budget: Arvind Kejriwal to hold special meeting with Ministers

February 24
10:15 2022
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at the Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the Budget for the upcoming financial year, Chief Minister’s Office informed.

Taking to Twitter, the CMO said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, February 24, to discuss Delhi’s Budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23.”

The Delhi government began working on the Delhi Budget 2022-23 by the end of January and as per Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, this terms’ Budget will be special and will foster the economic growth of the national capital. (ANI)

Also ReadDelhi Cabinet approves establishment of 100 “specialised excellence” schools

Tags
