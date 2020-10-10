India Post News Paper

Delhi Cabinet passes tree transplantation policy, approves smog tower

October 10
09:50 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet on Friday passed tree transplantation policy under which 80 per cent of trees uprooted for any construction or development project must be transplanted elsewhere and payment will be made to the transplantation agency only if 80 per cent of such trees survive.

It also approved setting up of smog tower in the national capital to control pollution.
Kejriwal, who addressed a press conference, said Delhi will be the first state or UT in the country to have a tree transplantation policy.

He said the existing compulsory plantation policy states that if a tree is uprooted, ten plants have to be planted.

“Till now the policy was that 10 saplings would be planted in return for cutting of one tree. According to the new policy, if a tree is cut, then 10 plants have to be planted, as well as transplanting will be done in a scientific way,” he said.

He said Delhi has many old trees and it is a blessing.

“Our government keeps trying that there should not be any loss of trees, but many times cutting of trees becomes necessary for development work. Under the policy, 80 per cent of trees uprooted for any construction, development project, must be transplanted elsewhere. Payment will be made to the transplantation agency only if 80 per cent of transplanted trees survive,” Kejriwal said.

He said an important decision has been made to install a smog tower in the national capital to control the pollution.

“An important decision has been made today by the government to install a smog tower in order to control the pollution. Two smog towers are coming up in Delhi. One is being set up by Centre and other is being set up by Delhi government,” he said.

“We have sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the tower and we are calling it a pilot project. We also hope that this tower be constructed in 10 months. If it becomes a success then there will be more towers in Delhi,” he said. (ANI)

