Delhi collects Rs 89 lakh for COVID-19 violations

December 30
15:26 2021
NEW DELHI: Over Rs 89 lakh was collected in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from December 29, 2021 till now for violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of ‘Yellow alert’ restrictions in Delhi, said the government.

The government said that most of the COVID-19-related violations have been reported from east and north Delhi. Since December 29, most challans were issued for not wearing a mask.
In north Delhi, 741 violations were recorded. 621 violations were also recorded in east Delhi.

On Wednesday, Delhi also recorded 4,589 cases of violations. (ANI) 

Aam Aadmi PartyAAPArvind KejriwalCovid Violators DelhidelhiDelhi Cold WaveDelhi Covid CasesDelhi Lockdown AlertDelhi Omicron CasesDelhi TemperatureDelhi WeatherTemperature in DelhiYellow Alert



