Delhi COVID-19 count rises to 2,34,701 with 4,432 new cases

September 18
11:42 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi on Thursday reported 4,432 new cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 2,34,701.

As per the health department bulletin, the death toll due to the virus stands at 4,877 after 38 succumbed to COVID-19 today.
As many as 3,587 COVID-19 patients recovered/discharged/migrated, taking the number of such patients to 1,98,103.

There are 31,721 active cases in the national capital, said the bulletin. A total of 2,36,9,592 tests done so far including 50,450 rapid antigen and 9,564 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted today, the bulletin said.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

