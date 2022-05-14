India Post News Paper

Delhi fire tragedy: 26 bodies recovered, 50 people rescued so far

May 14
09:42 2022
NEW DELHI: The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in a building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station today rose to 26.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma, 50 people were rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway.
“As many as 26 bodies recovered in the fire at the three-storey commercial building which broke out this evening near Delhi’s Mundka metro station,” Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service told media persons.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody. “Efforts are being made to control the situation,” the police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Tags
delhiDelhi Fire TragedyDelhi NewsDelhi Omicron CasesDelhi Weather TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesMundka DelhiMundka Fire ALertMundka metro station
About Author

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

