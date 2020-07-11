India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi govt cancels all state university exams

Delhi govt cancels all state university exams
July 11
15:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to students, the Delhi government on Saturday announced cancellation of all examinations, including final semester examination, in the state universities due to the coronavirus crisis.

The national capital has a score of universities such as Delhi Technological University (DTU), National Law University (NLU) Delhi, Ambedkar University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, among others.

In a press briefing, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary decisions and that is why we have decided to cancel examinations in all the state universities. Semester, as well as terminal exams, stand cancelled.”

He, however, underscored that degrees will be awarded to students based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

“Universities have been directed to not conduct the written examination and evaluate students on the basis of old examinations, semester, or by adopting any other assessment or progressive technique,” Sisodia added.

He said that it is necessary to give final year students their degrees as some of them have to take up jobs, give interviews, or apply for other courses. “Universities have been directed to devise evaluation parameters or formulas and award them degrees.”

Besides this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to adopt the same route for Central universities across the country, said Sisodia.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian origin doctor to sue police ... - https://t.co/GIesT4cGnK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/BFClwwlfoJ
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:29 am

    Handful of Kashmiri Pandits keep ... - https://t.co/TIBU84sklr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/6fP9TcmpPz
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:27 am

    Tiger census sets Guinness ... - https://t.co/IgRzqLH5mo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/q0VvqfJznT
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:18 am

    #WHO acknowledges Dharavi's success ... - https://t.co/6FbuF8g6Xf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rUqxrN3qqW
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.