India Post

Delhi govt takes in-principle decision for free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Delhi govt takes in-principle decision for free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
November 08
16:54 2019
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur under its flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana’.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said. Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations. PTI

