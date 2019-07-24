Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Delhi HC directs Centre to process Pakistani national’s application for Indian citizenship

Delhi HC directs Centre to process Pakistani national’s application for Indian citizenship
July 24
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In relief to a Pakistani woman living here for over 30 years and married to an Indian, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to process her application for citizenship.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru also asked the Centre to extend her visa till her application is finalised, noting that the petitioner has been residing in India since she was six months old.

The high court also issued notice to the Centre on her plea.

According to the plea, the petitioner’s mother was a citizen of India. She married a Pakistani on February 28, 1986 and moved to that country. She was thereafter issued a Pakistani visa.

The petitioner, Mahvish Farooq, was born on August 3, 1988 in Lahore and her mother had certain matrimonial issues with her husband after which she, along with her daughter, moved back to India on February 2, 1989.

Farooq claimed her parents’ marriage was dissolved on August 31, 1991 and her mother was registered as an Indian citizen on July 21, 1997.

Farooq completed her education in India and in 2017, she married an Indian National.

“The petitioner was born in Pakistan and at the time of her birth, the petitioner had acquired the citizenship of Pakistan. Therefore, the petitioner applied for being registered as an Indian citizen under section 5 of the Citizenship Act, 1955,” the plea said.

Advocate Vikas Mahajan, central government’s standing counsel, assured the high court that the petitioner’s application for citizenship by registration would be considered in accordance with law.

The high court noted the submission and said: “The respondents are directed to process the petitioner’s application in accordance with law. Considering that the petitioner has been residing in India since she was six months old, the visa granted to the petitioner for staying in India shall be extended till such time her application is finally decided”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.