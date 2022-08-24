India Post News Paper

Delhi LG asks CM Kejriwal to duly sign all proposal files

August 24
10:32 2022
NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to sign the proposals that are forward from the latter’s office for approval or opinion.

The LG in his letter mentioned that Kejriwal’s office has been sending proposals signed by officials with comments that they have been “seen and approved” by the Chief Minister.
“Proposals have been submitted by your office for my approval/opinion with remarks CM has seen & approved the proposal, without specifying grounds of urgency warranting such a communication…It may be ensured that proposals should be duly signed by you,” the LG said.

“In view of the above, the current practice of submission of files on a routine basis under the signatures of your officials needs to be discouraged /avoided as in the absence of your signature, it is not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by you or not,” the letter read.

Saxena further said that for efficient and effective governance, it may be ensured that any proposals sent by the CMO office should be duly signed by Kejriwal.

“In the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that proposals, which are submitted by your office for my opinion or approval, as the case may be, should be duly signed by your good self. I would also like to suggest that your office may consider introducing the e-office system at the earliest so as to enable seamless movement of files,” he said. (ANI)

Arvind KejriwalBJPDelhi CMDelhi Excise PolicyDelhi Lieutenant Governor VK SaxenaDelhi Liquor PolicyIndiaFightsCoronaManish SisodiaNarendraModipoliticalVK Saxena
