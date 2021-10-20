India Post News Paper

Delhi Metro begins training of Dhaka Metro’s operations, maintenance personnel

October 20
11:25 2021
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff of Bangladesh’s Dhaka Metro at its training academy at Shastri Park Depot.

DMRC, in a press release on Tuesday, said that once sent for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of Metro services in Delhi in 2002, it has reached a ‘historical milestone by commencing the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff’ of Dhaka Metro.
“The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising of 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14, 2021,” DMRC informed.

Dhaka MetroThe training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after the implementation of the Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at DMRA.

As per DMRC, the training duration of the courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days as per the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical, on-job training, etc.

Dhaka Metro will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as ‘MRT Line-6’ comprising of 20.1 km, informed DMRC. (ANI)

