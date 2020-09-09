India Post News Paper

Delhi Metro resumes services on Blue and Pink lines
September 09
09:43 2020
NEW DELHI:: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday resumed services on the Blue Line and Pink Line as part of Unlock 4.

“The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places!” DMRC tweeted.
The entire Metro network will be made operational for passengers throughout the day from September 12 as it was before March 22, 2020, with all social distancing norms and guidelines in place during the travel due to ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

