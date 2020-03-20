Something went wrong with the connection!

Delhi Metro to be suspended during ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday

March 20
16:14 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro services will remain suspended on Sunday in order to contribute to the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on its Twitter handle: “In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e., on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19.”

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic which has also affected India, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In a special address to the nation on Thursday evening, Modi said: “Today I am requesting the people of the country for a Janata curfew, on March 22, this Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“…This is public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed on public by themselves.”

He urged people to follow this ‘curfew’, not go out on the streets or even gather in their societies or markets and stay inside their homes. IANS

