Delhi: Petrol price crosses Rs 90-mark, diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.19 and Rs 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday....

5 Reasons to Buy Online Health Insurance It has been simple and straightforward to purchase online health insurance in India today, until a few years ago. Today, individuals can enjoy various options and alternatives available everywhere in...

Demand for Dogecoin surges in 2021 While Bitcoin may be the poster boy for the ongoing cryptocurrency wave, having recently crossed $48,000 and well on its way towards hitting $50,000, other crypto tokens have also been...

AAPI Legislative Day planned on Capitol Hill India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: The American Association of Physicians Of India (AAPI) has scheduled hosing its annual Legislative Day on May 19 2021 and it is expected to...

Webinar meet On â€˜India’s Farmer Reform Bills, Impact & National Unity Geetha Patil BOSTON: World NRI Association (WNA)-USA organized zoom webinar meeting on the current burning topic, â€˜India’s Farmer Reform Bills, Impact & National Unity & Integrityâ€™ on Saturday, 13th February...

â€˜Meenaâ€™s Special Diwaliâ€™: A must read book by Dipti Takru India Post News Service SAN JOSE, CA: The Festival of Lights, Diwali is celebrated by millions of Indians all over the world. â€˜Meenaâ€™s Special Diwaliâ€™ is a fiction book that...

New Year, New Policies: What you and your family need to know about immigration changes under President Biden Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service President Bidenâ€™s proposed immigration reforms and new executive orders have raised expectations among immigrants across LA County. A Virtual Town Hall took place on...

Bengaluru Christians donate Rs 1cr for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple India Post News Service MUMBAI: Prominent members of the Christian community in this tech city Bengaluru have collected Rs 1 crore as donation for the construction of Ram temple at...

Shobhana Sanghvi passes away Deeply saddened the Chicago-based Indo-American Center (IAC) shared news of the passing of Shobhana Sanghvi, a former IAC Board Member and long-time supporter. Shobhana passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on...

Washington Hospital Healthcare System In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Citizens for Better Community (CUBIC) of Fremont, the Harem Rotary Club in Silicon Valley and Saigon Seafood Harbor Newark teamed up to order...

White House & Congress Members condemn the desecration of Mahatma Statue India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: The White House and six members of Congress have condemned the desecration and toppling of a Mahatma Gandhi Statue of Peace in Davis, CA last...

The Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Los Angeles County Public Health Department addressed the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the EMS briefing on Feb 11. Dr. Eloisa...

Bar Associations unite to demand Illinois University to address Race issues Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Several Chicago area Bar Associations have joined together to demand that the University of Illinois Board of Trustees act swiftly to address and eradicate an environmental the...

Disengagement at LAC: Decoding China-India moves ahead Major General S.B. Asthana China and India have announced the disengagement of troops along Line of Actual Control (LAC), at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake...

Speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons: Maryam Nawaz asks Pak PM ISLAMABAD: Amid the growing atrocities against the minority communities of Pakistan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak to the relatives of the Baloch...

India reports 12,881 new COVID-19 cases NEW DELHI: As many as 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...

Sri Lankan government cancels Imran Khan’s address to Parliament ISLAMABAD: The Sri Lankan Parliament on Thursday has cancelled the planned address of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his upcoming visit to the island nation, reported Dawn. This is being...

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka secures spot in final after win over Serena Williams MELBOURNE: Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka secured a spot in the women’s singles final of the ongoing Australian Open after an impressive win over Serena Williams here on Thursday. In...

PM to inaugurate, lay the foundation stone of key projects of power, urban sector in Kerala on Feb 19 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sector in Kerala on Friday at 4:30 pm via video...