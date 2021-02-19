India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi: Petrol price crosses Rs 90-mark, diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre

February 19
10:33 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.19 and Rs 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs 31 paise while that of diesel by Rs 33 paise.
Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14, taking the cost of LPG gas to Rs 769 per cylinder. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Delhi: Petrol price crosses Rs ... - https://t.co/T2AhxZgBHF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CrudeOilPrice #DieselPrice #DieselPriceToday #India #LPGCylinderPricesInDelhi #NarendraModi #OilOnTheBoil #PetrolPriceHike #PetrolPriceToday #PetrolPrices #PetrolUpdates
    h J R

    - February 19, 2021, 5:03 am

    5 Reasons to Buy Online ... - https://t.co/DY9QYHdnab Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BuyOnlineHealthInsurance #HealthInsuranceOnline #HealthInsuranceTata #InsuranceSchemes #Insurancecalculators #LifeInsurance #OnlineHealthInsuranceSchemes #TaaHealthInsuranceBuy
    h J R

    - February 19, 2021, 4:36 am

    AAPI Legislative Day planned on ... - https://t.co/aFNMzk8Cyu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPILegislativeDay #AmericanAssociationOfPhysiciansOfIndia #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:58 am

    Webinar meet On â€˜#India's Farmer R ... - https://t.co/b3wPngOt4y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #Community #Diaspora #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FIA #IACA #IndiaFarmLaws #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:56 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.