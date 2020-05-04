Something went wrong with the connection!

Delhi Police probing 'Boys Locker Room' controversy

Delhi Police probing ‘Boys Locker Room’ controversy
May 04
17:28 2020
NEW DELHI: Reacting to the #BoysLockerRoom Instagram group controversy, the Delhi Police said on Monday that they are “analysing the social media posts” and are looking deeply into the matter.

Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group have stirred up a storm over rape culture in the country after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning ‘gang rapes’.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Anish Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, said, “We have come to know about this through social media monitoring. We haven’t received any complaint in this regard so far. However, we are analysing the social media posts and are looking deeply into the matter.”

The incident came to light after a girl from south Delhi shared a screenshot on social media exposing the said group and scores of similar groups.

She wrote, “A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named ‘boy’s locker room’ where they objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG.”

The girl also shared the screenshots of the list of participants in the group and that of their chats where the said persons are seen sharing pictures of girls and passing lewd comments over them.

