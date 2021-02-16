Indian-origin UK minister in India for climate talks NEW DELHI: Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin Minister in the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, on Monday arrived here for two days of climate discussions with Indian leaders. Sharma, the...

Delhi Police’s ‘Jan Sampark Vahan’ to create awareness NEW DELHI: On the Occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day, the department launched ‘Jan Sampark Vahan’ as a community police initiative to educate and sensitise general public about various issues....

Yuvraj Singh booked for ‘casteist slur’ CHANDIGARH: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been booked by Haryana Police in an eight-month-old complaint of making a “casteist slur” against Yuzvendra Chahal, officials said on Monday. A complaint...

Indian-descent millennial announces run against Gutteres for top UN job UNITED NATIONS: A 34-year-old Canadian woman of Indian descent has announced a challenge to the re-election of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with an agenda of change but without the support...

Global Covid-19 cases top 109 million: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 109 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.40 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest...

‘Farm laws will lead to environmental sustainability, nutritional security’ NEW DELHI: Amid the involvement of environmental activists in the ongoing protests against the new farm laws, it is important to understand the impact of these laws on the environment...

53 bodies found so far at flood-ravaged Chamoli DEHRADUN: Rescuers have found three more bodies, including two from inside a tunnel of the disaster-hit Tapovan project in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of bodies recovered...

Chinese vacating Finger 4 area of Pangong lake, dismantling shelters NEW DELHI: The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is finally vacating Finger 4 area on the northern bank of Pangong lake that it had occupied last year and changed the status...

Meet Pieter Friedrich, Greta’s resource person with Khalistan, ISI links NEW DELHI: The “toolkit” posted by Greta Thunberg had a “foreign expert” as resource person. This name was also central to an OSINT investigation regarding info-war against India â€“ Pieter...

Sharp jump in petrol, diesel prices for 8th consecutive day NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise on Tuesday, the eighth consecutive day when the retail prices have risen across the country, with oil on the boil in...

PM Modi, other leaders greet the nation on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. “Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion...

We’ve to protect people’s privacy: SC issues notice to WA, FB NEW DELHI: People have grave apprehensions on loss of privacy, the Supreme Court said on Monday and made it clear that it is the court’s duty to protect people’s privacy...

Sensory South Africa: Your guide to treating all five senses in The Rainbow Nation NEW DELHI: With its adventurous atmosphere, stunning wildlife, vibrant culture, rich heritage and a varied bouquet of scenic surroundings spanning all geographical landforms, South Africa is easily one of the...

Biden admin delays implementation of Trump era rule on H-1B, says lottery system to continue for now WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has announced that it is delaying the H-1B policy of the previous Trump administration on allocation of the popular foreign work visas by continuing with the...

From climate activist to ‘Toolkit Editor’, who is Disha Ravi? NEW DELHI: Disha Ravi has been featured in publications across the world as a young activist voicing her strong opinions about the environmental crisis in India. However, the 21-year-old climate...

Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas NEW DELHI: International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday...

Electric vehicles complete 2 crore km on Delhi roads NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles (EVs) deployed in the national capital on Saturday completed two crore kilometres on the road. Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of government-owned...

Sensex above 52K mark, banking and financial stocks gain MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices traded at fresh lifetime highs during early hours on Monday due to firm global cues with banking and financial stocks witnessing handsome gains. At 10:15 am,...

Baby Archie going to be a big brother as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting second child WASHINGTON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting a second child, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday...