India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of city

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of city
June 30
09:29 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, bringing the temperature down to 30 degrees Celsius. The rainfall brought respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped to 29.2 Celsius.

India Meteorological Department’s forecast for Thursday is that weather conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon in several parts of India.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during next 24,” IMD said.

IMD further predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over West Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 2 and in east Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 1.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 30th June-02nd July; East Madhya Pradesh on 30th June & 01st July and isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh during 30th June-02nd July; 2022,” IMD said.

According to IMD prediction, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha from June 30 to July 4, Jharkhand on June 30; Bihar from June 30 to July 2. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 30.

Earlier on June 18, the weather turned pleasant in Delhi after the national capital received rainfall. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AAPdelhiDelhi MonsoonDelhi Monsoon IdeasDelhi Monsoon ShowersDelhi Rain UpdateDelhi Rains in MayDelhi SchoolsDelhi TemperatureHeavy RainfallThuderstorm in Delhi
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Dhakaad

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.