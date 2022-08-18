India Post News Paper

Delhi reports 1,652 fresh Covid cases & 8 deaths

August 18
15:29 2022
NEW DELHI: The national capital on Wednesday reported 1,652 fresh Covid infections, against 917 Covid cases reported on the previous day, as per a health bulletin. In the same time period, the city has reported 8 more Covid related deaths.

With the detection of fresh cases, the overall caseload in the national capital rose to 19,88,391 while the death toll went up to 26,400. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 9.92 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 6,809, out of which 4,590 patients are being treated in home isolation. With 1,702 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,55,182.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 322.

A total of 16,658 new tests — 10,820 RT-PCR and 5,838 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,97,50,679 while 22,024 vaccines were administered — 1,105 first doses, 3,331 second doses, and 17,588 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,61,08,324, according to the health bulletin.

