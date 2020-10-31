India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi reports 5,891 new COVID-19 cases, highest in single day

Delhi reports 5,891 new COVID-19 cases, highest in single day
October 31
11:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of cases in a single day, taking the total count of cases to 3,81,644.

It is the third consecutive day of the city reporting over 5,000 new cases with the number also rising.
Delhi had reported new 5,739 cases on Thursday and 5,673 cases on Wednesday.

According to official data, a total of 4,433 recoveries were reported on Friday taking the total recoveries to 3,42,811. Delhi has 32,363 active cases of coronavirus and the death toll has gone up to 6,470 with 47 more deaths.

Delhi government said that 17,058 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 42,583 rapid antigen tests were conducted today and a total of 46,36,365 tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Amazon to continue ... - https://t.co/McWqrFA3t0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmazonVsReliance #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - October 31, 2020, 10:56 am

    Covid-19 remains public #Health emergency of ... - https://t.co/iJwyd6JTzf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Vaccine #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Healthcare
    h J R

    - October 31, 2020, 10:20 am

    India's Covid tally surges past ... - https://t.co/krAZPdf3QU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - October 31, 2020, 10:18 am

    US Presidential election to ... - https://t.co/IRMjcPrIYs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - October 31, 2020, 10:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.