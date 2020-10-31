Delhi reports 5,891 new COVID-19 cases, highest in single day

Amazon to continue investing in India amid feud with Reliance NEW DELHI: As the face-off between Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Amazon continues, the Jeff Bezos-run global e-commerce behemoth has said that it will continue to invest in...

Covid-19 remains public health emergency of int’l concern: WHO GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee on Covid-19 has unanimously agreed that the ongoing global pandemic still constituted a public health emergency of international concern. The announcement came...

India’s Covid tally surges past 81L, Delhi sees 5K cases daily NEW DELHI: With a fresh spike of 48,268 coronavirus infections and 551 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Saturday rose to 81,37,119. The national capital, too, witnessed a rise...

US Presidential election to significantly impact global economy NEW DELHI: Although the Coronavirus’ impact on the US economy has been profound, the result of the upcoming presidential election in November is likely to have a significant effect on...

Centre splurged Rs 713.20Cr on ads in 2019-2020: RTI MUMBAI: The government of India spent a total of Rs713.20 crore on advertisements, with maximum share to the electronic media, during the financial year 2019-2020, a RTI reply to a...

Sardar Patel sacrificed the post of the first Prime Minister for a weaker mind like Nehru: Kangana MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday penned down a note to pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, chronicling his sacrifice to...

IPL 13: Getting out on 99 unfortunate, but it was a good ball, says Gayle ABU DHABI: While Chris Gayle hit his 1000th six in his T20 career on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he could not manage a much-deserved...

IPL 13: Gayle a huge part of our dressing room, says KL Rahul ABU DHABI: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Chris Gayle’s gutsy knock went in vain as Rajasthan Royals chased down the target on Friday but skipper KL Rahul praised the ‘Universe...

PM inaugurates dynamic lighting for Sardar Sarovar Dam KEVADIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. He also unveiled the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official...

Delhi reports 5,891 new COVID-19 cases, highest in single day NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of cases in a single day, taking the total count of cases to 3,81,644. It is the...

IPL 13: Stokes, Samson power RR to 7-wicket win over KXIP ABU DHABI: Clinical batting performance by Rajasthan Royals (RR) steered them to a seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Chasing a colossal...

Trump says election should end on Nov 3, not weeks later WASHINGTON DC: President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the US presidential election should end on November 3 and not weeks later, adding that the ongoing polls are...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Statue of Unity KEVADIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. The day is also observed...

5 spooky Halloween cosplay characters to go for this season NEW DELHI: The festival of Halloween, celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries, has become famous worldwide and has reached humongous popularity in urban India. In most...

Covid after-effects an emerging challenge for docs, patients JAIPUR: At a time when the Covid-19 graph seems to be showing a slide the nation, another trend is giving sleepless nights to patients as well as health experts —...

Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir justifies Islamic terrorism NEW DELHI: In a shocking justification of Islamist terrorism, Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that Muslims have a “right to be angry and to kill millions...

India asks Saudi Arabia to take corrective steps on bank note NEW DELHI: India has asked Saudi Arabia to take corrective steps on the misrepresentation of its territorial boundaries on a new bank note. The world map on the new 20 Riyal...

US proposes giving H1-B to those with top salary offers, scrapping lottery NEW YORK: The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced plans to scrap the lottery for awarding H1-B professional visas and replacing it with a system that ranks applicants...

Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father for her 40th birthday WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian received ‘the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime’ from husband Kanye West for her 40th birthday: a hologram of her late father, Robert...