Delhi reports 7,546 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths

Indian Hospitals Deploy Robots to Aid in Battle Against COVID-19 As India prepares for the second wave of coronavirus infections, several hospitals in the country have enlisted the help of robots to lighten the load of frontline pandemic workers. Masterminded...

India to send Bhutan satellite in space next year: Modi NEW DELHI: Launching the second phase of RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellite to space. “India opened its space sector...

Gehlot on ‘love-jihad’ law: Marriage a matter of personal liberty JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave a strong statement on ‘love-jihad’ and said that it is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation. “Marriage...

Sangay thanks US Congressman for resolution on Tibet DHARAMSHALA: Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay thanked Republican Congressman Ted Yoho for sponsoring the crucial resolution that recognises the cultural and religious significance of an autonomous Tibet and...

Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated: SII NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that every Indian will get vaccinated for Covid 19 probably by 2024. Speaking at a media event, Poonawalla said...

Biden, Harris team ‘very good set of people’: Bill Gates NEW YORK: Taking a swipe at Donald Trump without taking the US President’s name, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates described the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris team as a “very good...

Summer of 2021 will be almost normal: Bill Gates NEW YORK: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes that a “lot of things” will be back to “normal” by the summer of 2021 if Covid-19 vaccine approvals don’t turn up any...

World Test Championship: Clouds over Lord’s as venue for final NEW DELHI: In what could be a huge blow for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may be forced to move the final...

‘Friends’ to continue airing on Nick at Nite WASHINGTON: The famous 90’s sitcom ‘Friends’ will continue to air on Nick at Nite, due to a new syndication deal between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Television. According to Variety, the megahit...

Social distancing most effective tool to combat COVID-19: Study NEW YORK: Physical distancing is an effective intervention in all settings, versus other forms of transmission rate depending on the transmission probability, according to researchers who reported a model for...

Georgia recount confirms Biden victory over Trump amid claims of voter fraud WASHINGTON: Georgia on Thursday (local time) finished its statewide audit of the closely contested US Presidential elections, confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, according to a news...

Belief in democracy, rule of law, freedom strengthens India-Luxembourg partnership: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the belief in democracy, rule of law and freedom is the strength of the partnership between India and Luxembourg. Speaking...

‘Committed to each other to hold further talks soon’, MEA on India China talks NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the India-China dialogue held on November 8 was a “candid and in-depth discussion” and both sides have committed...

Delhi reports 7,546 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths NEW DELHI: A total of 7,546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday taking the total count to 5,10,630. According to the Delhi Health Department, 6,685 people recovered...

Trump showing ‘incredible irresponsibility’ by delaying transition process, says Biden WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said that President Donald Trump was showing “incredible irresponsibility” by contesting the results of the presidential election and delaying the beginning of a...

President Kovind extends his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, calling on the citizens to take a resolve to preserve the environment and...

Canadian-founded voting tech firm at centre of US poll controversy NEW YORK: A Canadian-founded voting systems company is at the centre of a poll irregularities controversy in the 2020 US presidential election with allegations against it from President Donald Trump’s camp....

Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years jail in illegal funding case LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa head, Hafiz Saeed, to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case. The court also ordered that...

India’s Active Caseload falls below 5 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases NEW DELHI: In the last 24 hours, 45,576 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. During the same period, India has registered 48,493 new recoveries ensuring a...