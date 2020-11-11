India Post News Paper

Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 7,830 Covid cases

November 11
12:31 2020
NEW DELHI: The number of Covid-19 cases shattered all records in the national capital as it reported as many as 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and an all-time high positivity rate of 13.26 per cent, while 83 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

It is the highest ever single-day tally since the pandemic struck the city. With this, the overall case tally has reached 4,51,382 while the cumulative causality stood at 6,989. In total, 51,97,924 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.

The number of cases saw a slight drop on Saturday as Delhi logged 6,953 infections, while on Friday, the city had recorded 7,178 new cases. Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases for the last eight days. Meanwhile, this is the third day in the last five days when the daily infections have crossed the 7,000-mark.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 6,157 people recovered and 83 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 4,02,854 people have recovered, 41,385 people have active infection, and 6,989 people have died. The case fatality rate stands at 1.58 per cent.

Currently, 8,262 out of 16,324 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 836 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 279 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 24,700 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones have been raised to 3,947.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festivals are Diwali and Chhath on November 14 and November 20, respectively.

