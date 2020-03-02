Something went wrong with the connection!

Delhi riots: 335 FIRs, 1000 arrests as probe gathers speed

March 02
16:29 2020
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have begun an extensive probe into the riots that took place in the northeast areas last week, registering 335 FIRs out of which 40 are related to murder and arresting more than a thousand people.

The Delhi Police have maintained a studied silence on the investigation into the riots.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), which include one additional commissioner of police, 2 deputy commissioners of Police, 8 assistant commissioners of police, are probing the riot cases.

However, even after multiple raids, the police have not been able to nab Shahrukh who brandished a pistol in front of Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia and AAP corporator Tahir Hussain from whose house acid pouches, stones and slingshots were recovered.

New Police chief S.N. Shrivastava, special commissioner Satish Golcha, Joint commissioner Alok Kumar, DCP Ved Prakash Surya, spokesman M.S. Randhawa, Additional spokesman Anil Mittal have however refused to share details about the ongoing probe into the riots.

The toll in the riots in northeast Delhi that took place last week has risen to 45 with four more bodies brought to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

According to sources, some concerned citizens are planning to approach the court to seek a probe into the role of the police in fanning violence. IANS

