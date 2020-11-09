India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi seeing 3rd corona wave; cases will drop soon: Health Minister

Delhi seeing 3rd corona wave; cases will drop soon: Health Minister
November 09
13:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the national capital is currently passing through a “third wave” of the pandemic and asserted that the cases will “soon come down”.

Jain’s statement comes at a time when nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases were coming up daily in Delhi, making the situation “worst so far”. In all, 6,953 new cases were recorded on Saturday, taking the cumulative tally to 4,30,784 cases that included 6,912 deaths.

However, since 3,83,614 patients have recovered, there are now 40,258 active cases in Delhi. Jain also said on Saturday that the Delhi government had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court after the High Court did not allow reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in several private hospitals here.

Delhi’s test positivity rate stood at 12.11 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, according to latest Health Department bulletin based on a 24-hour report. The previous highest single-day spike till date in Delhi — 7,178 cases — was recorded on Friday. The number of daily cases had crossed the 6,000-mark for four consecutive days from November 3-6.

Seventy-nine new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,912 on Saturday. Sixty-four COVID fatalities were reported on Friday.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Vaccine be out by Decemebr 2020?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    India adds over 45k new Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/jTBeHPjJpo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:44 am

    Sensex, Nifty hit record highs - https://t.co/idMBOqZATD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:41 am

    Indian-Americans see ... - https://t.co/P4YMMTRVr6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanOrganization #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:39 am

    Delhi seeing 3rd corona wave; cases ... - https://t.co/9UikdU5ZEi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #DelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:35 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.