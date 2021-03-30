India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Delhi sizzles at 40.1 degree Celsius, hottest March day in 76 years

Delhi sizzles at 40.1 degree Celsius, hottest March day in 76 years
March 30
15:09 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in March since 1945 when a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius was registered. Tuesday is likely to offer a respite.

The maximum temperature is eight degrees above the average for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, noting that Delhi is under a “severe heat wave”. A heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and it is a severe heat wave, if the departure from the average is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung weather monitoring stations, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Palam station registered a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

Narela logged 41.7 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 40.6, Delhi University 39.8, Lodhi Road 39.6 and Ridge 39.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD, however, said that the temperature will decrease over the week end and reach 37 degrees by Sunday. The maximum on Tuesday is likely to be 38 degrees Celsius.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#India will donate military equipment ... - https://t.co/6aFpx9XxwH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdulMomeen #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshTies #BorderGuardBangladesh #IndiaBangladeshTies #IndoBangladeshRelations #MajorGeneralMdShafeenulIslam #Political
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:47 am

Ain't No Mountain High Enough: As #BRO ... - https://t.co/Kuuu5GooSd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #BorderRoadsOrganisation #Flights #IndiGo #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries #Travelers #TravelInCorona
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:45 am

Delhi sizzles at 40.1 degree Celsius, ... - https://t.co/O4cJ8NgvlK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChillyWinterMorning #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #DelhiTemperature #DelhiWinters #Health #Healthcare #NationalCapitalWinters #WeatherInDelhi #Wellness
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:39 am

#PoK Illegal Prez urges Biden to ... - https://t.co/1HnHrVYIFO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:37 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.