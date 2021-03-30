India will donate military equipment used in 1971 for museums DHAKA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that New Delhi will donate military equipment used the country’s in the 1971 Liberation War to be displayed in museums in Bangladesh. Modi...

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: As BRO links Manali-Leh axis in record time MANALI: Cutting mountains of snow, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a wing of the Defence Ministry that maintains the strategic highways, in a historic feat has managed to link this...

Delhi sizzles at 40.1 degree Celsius, hottest March day in 76 years NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in March since 1945 when a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius was...

POK Illegal Prez urges Biden to intervene in Kashmir conflict ISLAMABAD: Sardar Masood Khan, the Illegal President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has called on US President Joe Biden’s administration to intervene in resolving the decades-long Kashmir conflict. In a statement,...

10 minutes of video gaming everyday may enhance esport skills: Study WASHINGTON: A new study has found that video gamers can significantly improve their esport skills by training for just 10 minutes a day. The findings of the study were published...

Hundreds protest outside Chinese consulate in Adelaide against rights abuse in Xinjiang ADELAIDE: Hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Adelaide to protest against human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Social media users shared videos and...

Indian team completes training of Malagasy special forces in Madagascar ANTANANARIVO: A five-member Indian mobile training team on Tuesday completed imparting a 14-day special training to 50 Malagasy Special Forces in the port city of Antsiranana. The Malagasy special forces...

French ships reach Kochi to lead QUAD naval exercise KOCHI: To lead the naval exercise ‘La Perouse’ with QUAD members’ Navies, French Navy’s amphibious assault helicopter carrier Tonnerre and Surcouf frigate have arrived at Kochi Port on Tuesday. The...

Puma signs multi-year deal with Kohli-led RCB BENGALURU: Global sports brand PUMA has signed a strategic long-term partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With this, PUMA has become the only global sports...

France condemns ‘murderous’ violence by Myanmar security forces PARIS: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has strongly condemned the “murderous” violence caused by the Myanmar security forces against the civilian population in the ongoing peaceful protests in...

Sharon Stone says surgeon gave her larger breasts without consent WASHINGTON: American actor Sharon Stone revealed that her doctor gave her bigger breast implants without her permission during reconstructive surgery in 2001. According to People Magazine, the 63-year-old actor reportedly...

On this day: India defeated Pakistan to enter finals of 2011 WC NEW DELHI: It was on March 30, 2011, when India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to enter the finals of the 50-over World Cup. India went on to maintain its 100 per...

S Jaishankar to attend Heart of Asia conference in Tajikistan today DUSHANBE: During his three-day visit to Tajikistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the ninth Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) on Afghanistan in Dushanbe...

56,211 new COVID-19 cases, 271 fatalities in last 24 hours in India NEW DELHI: India reported 56, 211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Tuesday morning. With this, the total...

“Mindset allows batsman to hit sixes,” says David Miller South Africa’s destructive middle-order batsman David Miller believes that the mindset of a player helps him to hit big sixes in a T20 match. In a recent conversation with the...

Biden nominates Indian American as Labour Department solicitor NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has nominated Seema Nanda, a former CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), to be the Department of Labour solicitor, the White House announced...

Covid: Putin says Russia could achieve herd immunity by summer end MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the country will achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by the end of summer. Putin made the assertion that “this will happen” during a...

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with Nick Jonas and his parents WASHINGTON: Priyanka Chopra on Monday took time out from her busy schedule and celebrated the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents. The ‘Baywatch’ actor took...

US Vice President Kamala Harris extends greeting on Holi WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris has greeted people on the occasion of Holi, saying the festival is all about “positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together”. Taking to...