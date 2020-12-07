India Post News Paper

Delhi taxi, bus operators’ associations to support ‘Bharat Bandh’
December 07
15:56 2020
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association has come out in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8 by agitating farmers opposing the new agricultural laws.

Various taxi and bus operators associations from Delhi on Sunday marched to the Singhu border to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

The Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President said, “The Central government has been ignoring the demands of the farmers and since then 11 days have passed, while the Government of India is only reshuffling the dates of holding talks. That is why we support the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers on December 8.”

“On December 8 we will not drive our taxis and buses and peacefully show our solidarity in making the farmers movement successful by making the ‘Bharat Bandh’ a success.”

He added, “The farmer is the one who provides us food. Our mother gives us birth but the farmers work hard whether it is winter, summer or monsoon and produces foodgrains for us. We are opposing the farmer policy of the Central government.”

“The second major reason is that the Union government has been exploiting taxi, cab, bus owners and drivers by formulating these “black laws” for a long time and is hell bent on destroying the farmers’ lives. Foreign-owned and funded companies such as Ola and Uber have enslaved the taxi and cab drivers in India. The Government of India has never paid heed to many of our demands.”

