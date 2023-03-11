India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Delhi: Three apprehended for harassing Japanese tourist during Holi

Delhi: Three apprehended for harassing Japanese tourist during Holi
March 11
12:36 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended three people, including a juvenile, in connection with the harassment of a young Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in the city’s Paharganj area, a senior officer said.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral, the accused are seen grabbing the woman and smearing colours on her amid chants of “Holi Hai”.

A boy could also be seen smashing an egg on her head, even as the woman shouted “bye bye” just to escape from the spot. The officer said that the woman left for Bangladesh on Friday, adding that she “had not made any complaint/call neither to the Delhi Police nor to the Japanese Embassy as confirmed by an official of the mission in response to a mail sent by Delhi Police”.

“The boys seen in the video have been identified after meticulous efforts through field officers and local intelligence, three boys, including one juvenile, have been apprehended and enquired. They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video. They all are residents of the nearby area of Paharganj,” said the officer.

“The woman in a tweet said she has reached Bangladesh and is mentally and physically fit. Action has been initiated against the three under DP Act, however, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if received.”

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPDelhi PoliceIndia Japan RelationsIndia Japan TiesIndiaFightsCoronaJapanJapan India RelationsJapanese tourist HarassedNarendraModipoliticalS.JaishankarSafe HoliYamada Kenji
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 10th, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.