Delhi to be in lockdown from March 23 to 31: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a lockdown in Delhi from Monday to March 31, barring all essential services. Addressing the public along with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said all borders of Delhi will be sealed.

“Lockdown in Delhi from Monday 6 a.m. to March 31 midnight. The borders will be sealed and only essential items will be allowed,” Kejriwal said. All flights, buses, trains and metro services will be suspended too, he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an extraordinary situation and calls for extraordinary measures,” Kejriwal said as he outlined various measures towards containing the spread of the virus. Delhi has 27 cases, of which 21 are from people coming from abroad. Only six people have received the virus, Kejriwal said adding controlling the virus at this stage will be helpful.

Comments

comments